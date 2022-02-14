PGDBA 2022: The Deadline To Fill Application Form Ends Tomorrow; Here's All About It

PGDBA 2022: IIT Kharagpur will be closing the application window for Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) course on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. It is a course that is jointly offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, and the Indian Statistical Institute. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. This year, PGDBA is scheduled to be conducted on March 27, 2022. Interested candidates after checking the eligibility, can apply on pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how to apply for PGDBA 2022 for IIT, IIM and ISI

Go to the official PGDBA 2022 website - pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, go to ‘How to apply’ and then click on the link that says ‘apply here’

Candidates should click on register and fill in the required details

Once registered, fill in the application and submit all required documents

Candidates will have to pay the application fee and submit the application form

Here for the direct link to apply for PGDBA 2022

Candidates will have to take care of the fact that all the documents should be submitted. Application fee of Rs. 250 and Rs.125 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories have to be paid as a part of the application process. Candidates should make sure that the eligibility criteria are specified by ITT Kharagpur, IIM Calcutta, and ISI.

Check PGDBA 2022 Exam Pattern

PGDBA 2022 will be conducted in computer-based mode. The exam is usually divided into four sections, namely, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Data Visualization, Verbal Ability, and Logical Reasoning. In total, there will be 50 multiple-choice questions in the test and candidates will be given three hours time to attempt the paper.

Check Selection Process Here

Candidates will be marked out of 150 marks. 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and a negative marking of 1 will be done for incorrect answers. Shortlisted candidates will be selected for personal interviews after clearing the CBT. After the interviews, candidates will be assessed on their PGDBA score, interview score, marks achieved in Class 12, and work experience. Candidates can check the official marking scheme by clicking here