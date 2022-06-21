PIB Fact Check: Is NEET-UG 2022 Exam Postponed Till September 4?

NEET 2022 Exam: In an important notice released by the fact-checking team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it has announced that the NEET-UG examination will not be postponed. PIB has also alerted the aspirants, saying that the notice being circulated regarding the exam deferment is "fake". The fake notice that is surfacing on social media platforms states that the exam date of NEET UG 2022 has been postponed based on the numerous requests from the students. The notice further states that the NEET-UG will be held on September 4, 2022, instead of July 17, 2022. Notably, this has come at a time when students are already demanding the postponement of the NEET-UG 2022 examination.

"A notice is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of July 17th 2022. The notice is fake, "PIB tweeted.

Students demand postponement of NEET-UG 2022 Exam

Citing the reason for the ongoing CBSE board examination, NEET UG aspirants, as well as their parents, have been demanding the postponement of the undergraduate medical entrance examination. They have claimed that the aspirants will get less time for NEET preparation. Recently, the India-wide parents' association has also urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene and required steps in the matter and reschedule the NEET UG exam date.

The registration process for the NEET-UG is over and the admit cards are expected to be released in the week of June. Every year, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for the selection of eligible students in undergraduate courses in medical colleges. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of NEET for fresh updates and more details.

