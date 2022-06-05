PUCAT 2022: Registration For UG, PG Courses Begins; Here's How To Apply

PUCAT 2022: The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) has released the online application forms for Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT 2022). The VBC Purvanchal University will offer admission to selected candidates to various undergraduate (UG), diploma, and postgraduate (PG) programmes. It also includes MBA in various specializations. Interested and eligible candidates will have to make sure to apply for the VBSPU PUCAT 2022 exam. They will have to submit applications to the official website- vbspu.ac.in.

In the PUCAT 2022 entrance test, registered candidates will have to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only. The university-level entrance test will be conducted for two hours. Interested candidates should make sure to apply or submit the PUCAT registration form by June 30, 2022. The application fee details and registration steps can be checked here.

PUCAT 2022: Check application fee details here

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category is Rs 500

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 250

PUCAT 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply