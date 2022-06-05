Last Updated:

PUCAT 2022: Registration For UG, PG Courses Begins; Here's How To Apply

PUCAT 2022: Registration for UG and PG courses has been started on the official website. Interested candidates can apply by following these steps.

PUCAT

Image: Pixabay/Representative


PUCAT 2022: The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) has released the online application forms for Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT 2022). The VBC Purvanchal University will offer admission to selected candidates to various undergraduate (UG), diploma, and postgraduate (PG) programmes. It also includes MBA in various specializations. Interested and eligible candidates will have to make sure to apply for the VBSPU PUCAT 2022 exam. They will have to submit applications to the official website- vbspu.ac.in.

In the PUCAT 2022 entrance test, registered candidates will have to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only. The university-level entrance test will be conducted for two hours. Interested candidates should make sure to apply or submit the PUCAT registration form by June 30, 2022. The application fee details and registration steps can be checked here.

PUCAT 2022: Check application fee details here

  • The application fee for candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category is Rs 500
  • Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 250

PUCAT 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply 

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website- vbspu.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘Admission’ tab
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to select ‘PUCAT Admission Notice 2022’
  • Step 4: Candidates will then have to click on ‘PUCAT Application form’ and select the category of course (Undergraduate or Post Graduate)
  • Step 5: Fill out the required details in the application form
  • Step 6: In the next step, candidates will have to upload a photograph and scanned copy of their signature in the prescribed format
  • Step 7: They should pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Step 8: Candidates should take a screenshot as well as a printout of the PUCAT application form for future reference
