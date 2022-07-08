PUCET 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
PUCET Admit Card 2022: Patna University is all set to conduct the Patna University Common Entrance Test, PUCET, on July 12, 2022, and July 13, 2022. The university has now released the admit card for the same. All those candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website: pup.ac.in.
Candidates should be aware that they are required to take their admit cards to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be allowed entry into the examination hall. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the PUCET Admit Card 2022 and also provided the direct link to download the Patna University Entrance Exam Hall Ticket 2022.
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative