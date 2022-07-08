Last Updated:

PUCET 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

PUCET Admit Card 2022: Patna University has released the admit card for the Patna University Common Entrance Test that is set to take place on July 12 and 13.

Amrit Burman
PUCET

Image: Shutterstock


PUCET Admit Card 2022: Patna University is all set to conduct the Patna University Common Entrance Test, PUCET, on July 12, 2022, and July 13, 2022. The university has now released the admit card for the same. All those candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website: pup.ac.in.

Candidates should be aware that they are required to take their admit cards to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be allowed entry into the examination hall. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the PUCET Admit Card 2022 and also provided the direct link to download the Patna University Entrance Exam Hall Ticket 2022.

PUCET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: To download the PUCET Admit Card, candidates need to visit the website of the university, pup.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the PUCET 2022 Admit Card link, on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details.
  • Step 4: The PUCET 2022 Hall Ticket card will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the admit card for reference.
  • NOTE: Keep regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Details mentioned on PUCET admit card

  1. Candidate's name
  2. Mother's name and father’s names
  3. Registration number
  4. Roll number
  5. Examination date 
  6. Venue and time

Direct Link

  • Direct link to download PUCET 2022 (UG Vocational) Admit Card - CLICK HERE
  • Direct link to download PUCET 2022 (UG Regular) Admit Card - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

