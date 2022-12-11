Punjab NEET UG Counselling Provisional Merit List For Mop Up Round Out; Know How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Punjab NEET UG Counselling: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional mop-up round result. All those candidates who want to check the provisional mop-up round result can do so by visiting the official website at bfuhs.ac.in. According to the official notice, candidates can submit their objections regarding the provisional merit list by December 12, 2022.
The final provisional merit list will be displayed on December 12, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022.