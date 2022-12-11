Punjab NEET UG Counselling Provisional Merit List For Mop Up Round Out; Know How To Check

Punjab NEET UG Counselling: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional mop-up round result. All those candidates who want to check the provisional mop-up round result can do so by visiting the official website at bfuhs.ac.in. According to the official notice, candidates can submit their objections regarding the provisional merit list by December 12, 2022.

The final provisional merit list will be displayed on December 12, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling: Here's how to check the Punjab NEET UG Counselling Provisional Merit List

Step 1: In order to download the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional merit list, BFUHS's official website can be found at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the NEET UG.

Step 3: Next, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Merit List for Mop Up Round of Counseling."

Step 4: Automatically, a new window would open on the screen.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the application form for future needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for Punjab NEET Couselling 2022

