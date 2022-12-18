Punjab NEET UG Mop Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link

Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result has been released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab today December 18, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment result by visiting at bfuhs.ac.in. According to the schedule, candidates are required to report to the provisionally assigned college between December 19 and December 20, until 5 pm. Candidates must take note that they are required to pay the balance of their six-month fee through an online gateway, plus the security amount.

The admission authority will accept the online admission application forms from December 19 through December 21, 2022, and the documents will be reviewed on December 21, 2022. The display of the vacant position will take place on December 20. Additionally, the counselling will begin on December 21, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result.

Punjab NEET UG Mop Up Round: Here's how to check the seat allotment results

Step 1: To check the seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Provisional allotment of seats for MOP Round of Counselling under NEET UG 2022." Date:18-12-2022"

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and take a printout for future reference.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule

Events Dates Updation of choices or preferences of college, course, quota or category through the online portal for mop-up round counselling for admission to vacant seats December 16 – December 17, 2022 (up to 5 pm) Provisional result to be released on December 18, 2022 Processing of seat allotment December 18, 2022 Reporting or joining to the allotted college December 19 – December 20, 2022 (up to 5 pm)

