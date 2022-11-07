Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling schedule for the second round has been released by the RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan. After the submission of Round 1 counselling and applications on November 8, the RUHS will declare the NEET UG Seat Matrix. It is advised that the candidates must submit the application and pay the fee on or before November 11, 2022. According to the schedule, the provisional merit list will be out on November 12, and the seat matrix will be released on November 13, 2022.
All those candidates who have already completed the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counseling are not required to register again. It is to be noted that candidates must fill out both parts 1 and 2 of the application form. Candidates will get admission to the MBBS and BDS courses offered by the various medical and dental colleges across the state after completing the Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must regularly visit the official website.