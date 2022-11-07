Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling schedule for the second round has been released by the RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan. After the submission of Round 1 counselling and applications on November 8, the RUHS will declare the NEET UG Seat Matrix. It is advised that the candidates must submit the application and pay the fee on or before November 11, 2022. According to the schedule, the provisional merit list will be out on November 12, and the seat matrix will be released on November 13, 2022.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Fees

Students must pay the registration fees in accordance with the forfeiture clause, the RUHS CMS of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC, and Rs 1 lakh for private medical colleges in order to obtain MBBS seats.

Candidates must take note that they are required to pay the fees in advance, and they will not be considered for round 2 of counselling if they fail to pay the fee. application and pay the fee on or before November 11, 2022.

All those candidates who have already completed the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counseling are not required to register again. It is to be noted that candidates must fill out both parts 1 and 2 of the application form. Candidates will get admission to the MBBS and BDS courses offered by the various medical and dental colleges across the state after completing the Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must regularly visit the official website.

