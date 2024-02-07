English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Rajasthan: RAS Exams Postponed by 6 Months Considering Students Demand, To Be Conducted in July

The RPSC announced that the RAS exam, which was scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28, has been postponed by six months.

Abhishek Tiwari
RPSC
RPSC announced postponement of RAS Exams schuled to take place on January 27 and 28 | Image:X/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajmer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday announced that the RAS exam, which was scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28, has been postponed by six months. The decision to postpone the examinations was taken during the meeting of the commission on Tuesday.

Following the postponement of the examination, a press note was issued by the secretary of the commission informing about the same.

Students had demanded to extend this examination, say sources

Ramniwas Mehta, Secretary RPSC stated that the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services combined competitive (Mains) Examination, 2023, which was to be organized by the commission on January 27 and 28, is postponed.

According to the information shared by the official, the said examination will now be conducted on July 20 and 21.

Reports suggest that considering the demand of the candidates as legitimate, Bhajan Lal government has decided to extend the main examination date of RAS recruitment.

It is being said that this examination earlier proposed by RPSC was on January 27 and 28. Since the examination was held in the last days of January, the candidates were getting very less time to prepare.

This was the reason why the candidates were demanding to extend this examination by about 3 months. Now the candidates are likely to get additional time of 6 months after the announcement of the new schedule of the examination.

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:57 IST

