REET 2022 Answer Key: Objection Raising Window Closes Today; Know How To Raise Objection

REET Answer Key 2022: August 25 is the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. All those candidates who have concerns regarding the preliminary answer key can challenge it by visiting the official website - reetbser2022.in till 11:55 pm. In order to challenge the answer, key candidates need to submit their feedback with sufficient proof.

Otherwise, the objection will not be considered valid. In order to raise any objection against the answer key, candidates will have to log in using their credentials. This year, the REET 2022 exam was conducted on July 23 and July 24 in offline mode across the Rajasthan state. The examination authorities issued separate answer keys for Level 1 and Level 2. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the REET 2022 Answer Key.

REET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Objection Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for each question to raise objections.

REET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: To raise objections against the answer key, you need to visit the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, select the link that says, "Click here to file an objection on the answer key."

Step 3: Automatically, you will end up on a new login page.

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their valid login credentials like roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 5: Click on the 'Next' button to view the answer key. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review the answer key details, choose the questions to which you want to object, and attach documentary evidence.

Step 7: Make a payment for the application fee in the online mode and submit the details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative