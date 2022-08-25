REET 2022 Answer Key: Objection Raising Window Closes Today; Know How To Raise Objection

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
REET Answer Key 2022: August 25 is the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. All those candidates who have concerns regarding the preliminary answer key can challenge it by visiting the official website - reetbser2022.in till 11:55 pm. In order to challenge the answer, key candidates need to submit their feedback with sufficient proof.
Otherwise, the objection will not be considered valid. In order to raise any objection against the answer key, candidates will have to log in using their credentials. This year, the REET 2022 exam was conducted on July 23 and July 24 in offline mode across the Rajasthan state. The examination authorities issued separate answer keys for Level 1 and Level 2. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the REET 2022 Answer Key.