REET 2022: Application Link To Be Activated Shortly, Here's How To Apply

REET 2022 registration: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to begin the registration for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 on Monday, April 18, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in applying and are eligible to do the same will be able to apply from Monday. As of now the application link has not been activated and the application link will be activated on the official website of REET at www.reetbser2022.in and candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates has also been mentioned below.

Official notification reads, "Application Form Opening Soon"

REET 2022 application: Check important dates here

The application link will be activated on April 18, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 18, 2022

The REET test will be conducted on July 23 and July 24, 2022

REET 2022: Check exam timing and application fee here

The board will conduct the exam at two levels. The first level test will be for teachers in classes 1–5, while the second level exam will be for teachers in classes 6–8. Exam timing: The exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is between 10 am and 12.30 pm. The exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is between 3 pm and 5.30 pm.

Check application fee: Candidates have decided to take only one exam will have to pay Rs. 550 as application fee. Candidates who want to take both paper 1 and paper 2 exam will have to pay Rs. 750 as application fee.

REET 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply