REET 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Check Registration Steps Here

REET 2022: As per the revised schedule, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be closing the registration window for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply it by today. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The applications can be submitted on the website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), reetbser22.in up to 11.59 pm.

Earlier the deadline to apply was May 20, 2022. Board further extended it to May 23, 2022. While extending, BSER also extended the last date for generating challans and submitting application fees till May 19 midnight. The steps to apply and list of important dates can be checked here.

REET 2022: Check list of important dates here

The deadline to apply will end on May 23, 2022

Earlier it was supposed to end on May 20, 2022

The REET 2022 application form correction window will be activated on May 25, 2022

Deadline to make changes in application will end on May 27, 2022

The state level teacher eligibility test will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm, and paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be conducted between 3 pm and 5.30 pm.

Check application fee details here

REET 2022 fee for one paper is Rs. 550 and Rs. 750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2. The level 1 exam is for candidates seeking teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and level 2 is for classes 6-8.

REET 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply