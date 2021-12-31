REET 2022: Exam Dates Released For Nearly 20,000 Teaching Posts; Check How To Apply

REET 2022 Exam: The Rajasthan government has announced the examination schedule for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 exam. The examination will be conducted on 14 and 15 May across the state. Through this recruitment drive, the government will fill up nearly 20,000 new teaching posts.

The examination date was announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Twitter, "In the year 2022, it has been decided to conduct the REET exam on May 14-15, so that the state will be able to get about 20,000 new teachers. Provision will also be made for special teachers in this recruitment. This will provide new employment opportunities for the youth." The state education department will prepare an action plan to solve the problems of para teachers, education workers, madrassa para teachers, and panchayat assistants.

वर्ष 2022 में 14-15 मई को रीट परीक्षा आयोजित करने का निर्णय किया है जिससे प्रदेश को करीब 20,000 नए शिक्षक मिल सकेंगे। इस भर्ती में विशेष शिक्षकों हेतु भी प्रावधान किया जाएगा। इससे युवाओं को रोजगार के नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2021

REET 2022 Exam: Steps to Apply

To apply for REET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the REET 2022 Application Form link.

Enter the login details.

After logging in, the application form will appear on the screen.

Download the REET 2022 Application Form on your device.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image