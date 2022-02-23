REET 2022 To Be Conducted In July, Vacancies Increased To 62 Thousand

REET 2022: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) examination will be conducted in July 2022. Along with this, the minister also announced the number of posts for the REET recruitment from 32,000 to 62,000. Candidates who had given the exam earlier will not be charged with any examination fees.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot told all this while he was addressing the state legislative assembly. The minister said that the facilities which were given earlier during the REET exam will be given again. To be noted that in the previous exam state government had given the facility of free travel in roadways and private buses during the REET exam.

Senior schools to be upgraded to senior secondary schools

Minister announced that the Government is planning to upgrade the Secondary schools to senior secondary schools. As part of this, around 1000 English medium schools will be opened in urban and rural areas.

“Around 36 women’s colleges will be opened in 19 districts and new subjects will be started in 25 girls colleges. Rs 250 crore will be spent on new medical institutes in Ajmer, Jodhpur and Kota next year. Nursing colleges will open in 18 districts next year. SMS Hospital, Jaipur will have 5 new departments, robotic surgery will start, 300 crore will be spent,” he said.

REET Paper Leak: Rajasthan Police Use Water Cannon On BJP Protestors Demanding CBI Probe

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) Paper leak grew bigger as BJP held a huge protest demanding a CBI investigation in the matter on Tuesday, February 15. BJP leaders and party workers joined the protest. The police used water cannons to disperse the BJP party workers. Some BJP leaders were detained by the police.

BJP members led a protest in a massive number in Jaipur. The idea was to do a gherao and exert pressure on the Congress government. The state government on Saturday denied the demand of the CBI probe into the REET paper leak issue. The denial came in the ongoing Budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly. The state government has asked the opposition party to have to believe in the Special Operation Group (SOG) for conducting a fair investigation.