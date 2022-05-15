REET Registration 2022: Deadline Extended Till May 20, See How To Apply

REET 2022 Registration: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has extended the Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance Test 2022 registration date. The registration period has now been extended till May 20, 2022. All those candidates who have not applied for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can apply by visiting the official site of REET - reetbser2022.in.

Candidates must take note that the correction window for REET 2022 will open on May 23 and will close on May 25, 2022. The entrance examination will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. There will be two papers in the exam. The timings for paper 1 (Level 2) are 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

REET 2022 Important Dates Here

The registration process for REET 2022 started on: April 18, 2022

The registration process for REET 2022 will end on: May 20, 2022

Application Correction window: May 23 to May 25

Last Date for application fee submission: May 20, 2022

Exam Date: July 23 and July 24, 2022

REET Admit Card Available: to be announced later

REET 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for REET registration, candidates need to visit the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Next, on the home page, click on the REEL 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the registration details and click "Submit."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for the REET Registration 2022 - CLICK HERE

REET | Application Fees

The application fees for the REET 2022 fee is Rs 550 for one paper and 750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2.

