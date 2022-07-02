Last Updated:

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

RPSC ASO admit cards have been released on the official website. Registered candidates can download it by following the steps mentioned below.

RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for RPSC ASO exam 2021. Registered candidates, who will be taking the exam, can download the admit cards now. Hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on July 8 for Assistant Statistical Officer posts. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted in Ajmer and Jaipur districts. Students who will be appearing for the exam will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the central and state government. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Steps to download RPSC ASO admit cards are mentioned below. Direct link to download RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 is attached below.

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021: Follow these steps to download hall tickets 

  • Step 1: Candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter login details and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details and guidelines mentioned on it
  • Step 6: Download the same and take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall
  • Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

This recruitment process started on December 1, 2022. The deadline to apply ended on December 20, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 218 Assistant Statistical Officer posts will be filled. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC.

