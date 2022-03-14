Last Updated:

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

RPSC RAS mains admit card has been released on official website for March 20 & 21 exam. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

RPSC RAS

RPSC RAS mains admit card: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the hall tickets for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Registered candidates who cleared the prelims exam and will be attending the Mains exam can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their registration number.

The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 will be held in all district centres across Rajasthan on March 20 and March 21, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 AM and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 5 PM. Here is how to download admit cards.

RPSC RAS mains admit cards: How to download hall tickets

  • Registered candidates who cleared the prelims exam should go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021” under Important Links section.
  • Then in the next step, click on the RAS exam link and then click on  ‘Get admit card’ button.
  • Candidates will then have to key in their credentials and click on submit.
  • Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen, download the same and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall.
  • Here is direct link to download hall tickets.

Special arrangement for COVID positive candidates

For candidates infected with COVID-19, the Commission has prepared separate preparations. Such applicants must email their medical report along with other papers to examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in and inform on  0145-2635255 between 4 p.m. on March 19. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

