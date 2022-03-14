RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RPSC RAS mains admit card: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the hall tickets for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Registered candidates who cleared the prelims exam and will be attending the Mains exam can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their registration number.
The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 will be held in all district centres across Rajasthan on March 20 and March 21, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 AM and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 5 PM. Here is how to download admit cards.
For candidates infected with COVID-19, the Commission has prepared separate preparations. Such applicants must email their medical report along with other papers to examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in and inform on 0145-2635255 between 4 p.m. on March 19. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.