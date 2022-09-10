RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV Exam Schedule Released; Check Key Details Here

Quick links:
The RRB Group D exam schedule for Phase IV has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the schedule by visiting the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the schedule, the CBT examination for Phase IV is scheduled to be held from September 19 until October 7, 2022.
As per the notice, registered candidates will automatically receive their call letters four days before the exam date for the RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 exam. "The link for viewing the Exam City and Date will be made live latest by 11:00 hrs. on September 12, 2022, and the link for downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 hrs. on September 12, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs," reads the official notification.