RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV Exam Schedule Released; Check Key Details Here

The RRB Group D exam schedule for Phase IV has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the schedule by visiting the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the schedule, the CBT examination for Phase IV is scheduled to be held from September 19 until October 7, 2022.

As per the notice, registered candidates will automatically receive their call letters four days before the exam date for the RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 exam. "The link for viewing the Exam City and Date will be made live latest by 11:00 hrs. on September 12, 2022, and the link for downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 hrs. on September 12, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs," reads the official notification.

Check RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV Exam Official Notice here

RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Dates

The Group D Phase 3 exam will be held between September 19 and October 7, 2022

RRB Group D Call Letter 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the call letter, candidates are required to visit the official RRB website at rrbcgd.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, candidates are required to click on the "Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step 4: Your RRB Group D call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout for future reference.

More Details

As per the official notice, the Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre before entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative