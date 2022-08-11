RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 To Be Released On August 13, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
RRC RRB Group D Admit Card: The admit card for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1 is likely to be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on August 13, 2022. Once released, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the hall tickets by visiting the official site - rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Group D exams are scheduled to be held between August 17 and August 25, 2022. The City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination was published by the authorities on August 09, 2022.
To download the hall tickets, candidates would be required to enter their username or registration number, password, and date of birth. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,03,769 posts of track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant, assistant pointsman, and level-I posts in the Indian Railways. For the comfort of the candidate we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.
Image: PTI/ Representative