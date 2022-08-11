RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 To Be Released On August 13, Here's How To Download

RRC RRB Group D Admit Card: The admit card for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1 is likely to be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on August 13, 2022. Once released, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the hall tickets by visiting the official site - rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Group D exams are scheduled to be held between August 17 and August 25, 2022. The City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination was published by the authorities on August 09, 2022.

To download the hall tickets, candidates would be required to enter their username or registration number, password, and date of birth. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,03,769 posts of track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant, assistant pointsman, and level-I posts in the Indian Railways. For the comfort of the candidate we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.

RRB Group D Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the RRB Region (applied) or simply go to the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: After that, click on the link that says, "RRB Group D Admit Card 2022," which is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the login credentials — registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2022.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download the RRB Group D Exam City Slip - CLICK HERE

Image: PTI/ Representative