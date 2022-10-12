Last Updated:

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key For Paper I And II Out; Check Steps To Download

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board PTI 2022 Answer Key has been released on the official website.

Amrit Burman
RSMSSB PTI

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board PTI 2022 Answer Key has been released on the official website. All those candidates who want to download the admit card can do it by visiting the official site of the RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key has been released for both Paper I and Paper 2. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key.

RSMSSB Vacancy Details

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5546 posts will be filled in the department.

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key: Application Fees

  • Candidates who want to object to raise objection against the answer key can do so by paying Rs 100 as application fee on the official website.

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key link for Paper I and Paper II available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open.
  • Step 4: Candidates can check the answers and download the file.
  • Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

More Details

This year, the examination was held on September 25 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 to 4.30 PM. The authorities will release the result after the objection window is closed. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

