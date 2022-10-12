RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key For Paper I And II Out; Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative
The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board PTI 2022 Answer Key has been released on the official website. All those candidates who want to download the admit card can do it by visiting the official site of the RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key has been released for both Paper I and Paper 2. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key.
This year, the examination was held on September 25 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 to 4.30 PM. The authorities will release the result after the objection window is closed. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.