RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 5546 Physical Training Instructor Posts

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB, is recruiting candidates for physical training instructor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process is underway and will end on July 22, 2022.

Candidates must take note that the examination will be held on September 25, 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 5546 posts will be filled in the organization. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022.

Official Recruitment Notice

Vacancy Details

Physical Training Instructor Gr II (Non TSP): 4899 Posts

Physical Training Instructor Gr III (TSP): 647 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have Class 12 passing certificate along with C.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed.

Candidates aged between 18 years to 40 years are eligible to apply.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Gen/ UR & Creamy Layer OBC category will have to pay Rs 450.

OBS/ Non-Creamy layer category will have to pay Rs 350.

SC/ ST/ PH category will have to pay Rs 250.

The mode of payment should be credit, debit card or net banking.

Here's how to apply for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Next, click on the apply now link for "PTI" posts.

Step 3: Finish the registration process.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to log in and apply for the desired post.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of RSMSSB for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative