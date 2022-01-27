R'than BJP MP reiterates demand for CBI inquiry into REET-2021 paper leak case

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into REET-2021 paper leak case alleging that a cabinet minister and a senior bureaucrat were involved in the leak.

Without naming anybody, Meena said even the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police, that is investigating the case, had accepted that the paper was leaked from Shiksha Sankul, the state directorate of education.

Meena said the tender for printing question papers for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) was awarded to a Kolkata-based printer, who is an acquaintance of the minister.

"The printer, the minister and the bureaucrats divided the bribe money among themselves after the paper leak. I will soon furnish enough evidences. The matter should be investigated by the CBI, and the exam should be cancelled and conducted afresh," Meena told reporters here.

He also alleged that SOG inspector Mohan Poswal and constable Nathu had arrested several innocents in connection with the case, but took no action against the culprits.

Rajasthan Unemployment Unified Federation president Upen Yadav, too, demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, besides pressing for an increase in the number of vacancies.

He said the state government should introduce an amendment bill in the next Rajasthan Assembly session to make cases of paper leak a non-bailable offence.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia had previously slammed former school education minister Govind Singh Dotasra saying he had converted Rajasthan Public Service Commission into Rishtedaar (relative) Public Service Commission.

The SOG has so far arrested 35 people in connection with the case. The government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department and three other policemen for allegedly being involved in suspicious activities and irregularities during the exam held on September 26 last year. PTI AG CJ CJ

