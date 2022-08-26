SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions 2022 Deadline Extended Till Aug 30, Check Details

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: The Odisha Government has decided to extend the last date to apply for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions 2022. As per the latest notice, students can now apply for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions till August 30. Notably, this decision has been taken given the prevailing flood-like situation in different parts of the state.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission was August 25, and now students can apply for the admissions till August 30, 4 pm. The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 First Merit list was released on August 19, 2022. According to the schedule, the second merit list will be released on September 7, 2022, at 3 PM, and students will be able to apply for e-admissions till September 10, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's the official notice regarding SAMS 2022 Odisha Plus 2 Admission - CLICK HERE

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: Check schedule

First Merit list August 19, 2022 Last date to apply August 30, 2022, till 4 PM Last date to update admission and correct errors August 30, 2022, till 6 PM Last date for Slide Up Request September 2, 2022, till 4 PM Second Merit List September 7, 2022, at 3 PM Last date to apply September 10, 2022, till 5 PM Last date to update admission and correct errors September 10, 2022, till 9 PM Spot Selection merit list September 15, 2022, at 2 PM Last date to apply September 16, 2022, till 5 PM Final Merit list September 17, 2022, at 11 AM Last date to apply September 20, 2022, till 4 PM Last date to update admission and correct errors September 20, 2022, till 6 PM

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative