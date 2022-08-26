SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions 2022 Deadline Extended Till Aug 30, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: The Odisha Government has decided to extend the last date to apply for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions 2022. As per the latest notice, students can now apply for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions till August 30. Notably, this decision has been taken given the prevailing flood-like situation in different parts of the state.
Earlier, the last date to apply for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission was August 25, and now students can apply for the admissions till August 30, 4 pm. The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 First Merit list was released on August 19, 2022. According to the schedule, the second merit list will be released on September 7, 2022, at 3 PM, and students will be able to apply for e-admissions till September 10, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative