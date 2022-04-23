SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link To Download

SHRESHTA-NETS Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS) 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website. All those candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - shreshta.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that SHRESHTA-NETS-2022 will be conducted on May 7, 2022, in offline mode from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The official notification reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS)-2022 on May 7, 2022 in pen and paper mode from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m."

Official Notice

SHRESHTA Exams 2022: Here's how to download Admit Card

Step 1: To download the SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for SHRESHTA-2022."

Step 3: Now, candidates need to carefully enter their application number, Date of Birth and security pin.

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your admit card.

Step 6: Verify and download your admit card.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of the hard copy for future reference.

SHRESHTA Exams 2022: More details

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for SHRESHTA-NETS-2022, they can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at shreshta@nta.ac.in. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website of SHRESHTA-NETS for fresh updates and more information.

