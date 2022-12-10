SNAP Admit Card Released, Examination To Begin On December 18; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
The test admit card for Test 2 has been released for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Program (SNAP) entrance on the official website. All those candidates who are going to appear for the examination are required to visit the official website at www.snaptest.org. In order to download the admit card, candidates are to use their SNAP 2022 admit card using their SNAP ID and password.
According to the schedule, the SNAP exam will be held on multiple dates: December 10, 18, and 23. The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes. The SNAP exam time is 2 pm to 3 pm. Before entering the examination hall, candidates will be required to show a SNAP admit card. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP is a management entrance test which is held by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) for the selection of eligible candidates into MBA/ PGDM programmes in the 15 participating institutes.