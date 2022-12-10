SNAP Admit Card Released, Examination To Begin On December 18; Here's Direct Link

The test admit card for Test 2 has been released for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Program (SNAP) entrance on the official website. All those candidates who are going to appear for the examination are required to visit the official website at www.snaptest.org. In order to download the admit card, candidates are to use their SNAP 2022 admit card using their SNAP ID and password.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download the hall tickest

Step 1: In order to download the SNAP 2022 Admit Card, candidates are to visit the official website at snaptest.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link that reads, "DDownload Admit Card for SNAP Test 2"

Step 3: Enter your SNAP ID and password.

Step 4: A new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 5: Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take a printout.

Details on SANP Admit Card

Name of the candidate

Candidates SNAP ID

Test centre

Date of birth

SNAP 2022 seat number

Reporting time

Date of birth

Candidates photograph

Candidates signature

SNAP 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

According to the schedule, the SNAP exam will be held on multiple dates: December 10, 18, and 23. The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes. The SNAP exam time is 2 pm to 3 pm. Before entering the examination hall, candidates will be required to show a SNAP admit card. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP is a management entrance test which is held by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) for the selection of eligible candidates into MBA/ PGDM programmes in the 15 participating institutes.

Here's direct link to download SNAP 2022 Admit Card

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative