Last Updated:

SRMJEEE 2022: Deadline To Apply For Phase II Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

SRMJEEE 2022: The last date to apply for second phase admission ends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The steps to apply can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Srmjeee 2022

Image: Pixabay


SRMJEEE 2022: SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be closing the registration window for second phase of Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE 2022 on Wednesday, April 19, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in seeking admission to the BTech programmes offered by SRM should make sure to get themselves registered by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

The application link has been activated on the official website srmist.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Students must know that the SRMJEEE 2022 is an entrance test for candidates who are willing to take admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

SRMJEEE 2022 phase details

Like every year, the SRMJEEE 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted in three phases. The first phase was scheduled for January 2022. Phase II is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2022. The third phase of the examination will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022. The application process for phase 2 SRMJEEE 2022 will be concluded on June 20, 2022.

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 exam: Check the registration process here 

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the registration tab and get your email ID registered 
  • Step 3: Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal details
  • Step 5: Attach the required documents and pay the application fee
  • Step 6: Submit the form and take screenshot or printout of the confirmation page for future reference 

SRM Admission 2022: Here's all you need to know

  • Application fee: The fee of the SRMJEEE 2022 application is Rs 1200. To be noted that the application fee is non-refundable. If any candidate wishes to take SRMJEEE exam more than one time, then the applicant will have to pay Rs 600 for each phase.
  • Application ID should not be changed: Students must know that the Email ID submitted at the time of registration will be used for all correspondences until enrolment is completed. The website mentions that change in email ID will not be permitted under any circumstances.
READ | SRMJEEE 2021: Registration process for Phase III ends today, see steps to register
READ | SRMJEEE: Registration begins for B.Tech programmes; check eligibility, fee & other details
READ | SRMJEEE Phase I exam slot booking window open, check how to book slots by Jan 6
READ | SRMJEEE 2022: Phase 1 result to be out today, here is how to check scores
READ | SRMJEE 2021: SRM University KTR Fee Structure for BTech & MTech Students with Hostel Fee
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND