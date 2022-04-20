SRMJEEE 2022: Deadline To Apply For Phase II Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

SRMJEEE 2022: SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be closing the registration window for second phase of Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE 2022 on Wednesday, April 19, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in seeking admission to the BTech programmes offered by SRM should make sure to get themselves registered by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

The application link has been activated on the official website srmist.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Students must know that the SRMJEEE 2022 is an entrance test for candidates who are willing to take admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

SRMJEEE 2022 phase details

Like every year, the SRMJEEE 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted in three phases. The first phase was scheduled for January 2022. Phase II is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2022. The third phase of the examination will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022. The application process for phase 2 SRMJEEE 2022 will be concluded on June 20, 2022.

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 exam: Check the registration process here

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the registration tab and get your email ID registered

Step 3: Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal details

Step 5: Attach the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take screenshot or printout of the confirmation page for future reference

SRM Admission 2022: Here's all you need to know