SRMJEEE 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card Out, Slot Booking Begins; Here's How To Book A Slot

SRMJEEE 2023: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has released the SRMJEEE admit card 2023 for phase 1 exams. Candidates who registered for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website - srmist.edu.in. SRMIST also opened the window for SRMJEEE 2023 slot booking today at 11 am.

SRMJEEE 2023 slot booking

Candidates can book their slots for the entrance exam till 11 pm tomorrow, April 18. The entrance exam will be held from April 21 to 23. Candidates can choose the slot in which they can appear for the exam. SRMJEEE 2023 will be conducted in online remote-proctored mode. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates will be able to take the exam from anywhere. They must have the required system with them. Each candidate will be assigned to a proctor who will monitor him/ her continuously via a webcam installed in the candidate's computer during the exam.

How to book a slot for SRMJEEE 2023

Visit the official website- www.srmist.edu.in

Click on the slot booking link on the homepage

Login using your registered email ID and password

Select the preferred date and time and confirm the exam centre.

Submit the form and save it for future use.

SRMJEEE 2023 to be held in remote-proctored online mode

As per the instructions released by SRMIST, candidates who wish to take the exam must have a computer- Pentium IV, Dual-Core, 1 GB RAM or higher, 80GB HDD or higher, 15" colour monitor, keyboard, mouse, Windows 10, and above, antivirus webcam and microphone. Candidates must have a stable internet connection of at least 512 KBPS (1 MBPS preferred). Candidates can also use smartphones to take the test. They must download the configuration file from the SRMJEEE website. Once the test has begun, no re-test will be given if the test is interrupted citing bad internet.