SRMJEEE 2023 Slot Booking Window Closing Tonight; Here's How To Book Slot For Exam

SRMJEEE 2023: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will close the slot booking window for phase 1 exams today. See how to book a slot for the exam.

Nandini Verma
SRMJEEE 2023: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will close the slot booking window for phase 1 exams today. Candidates who registered for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2023 can book their slots for exam online at srmist.edu.in. SRMIST also released the SRMJEEE admit card on April 17. 

Candidates can book their slots for the entrance exam till 11 pm today, April 18. The entrance exam will be conducted from April 21 to 23. Candidates can choose the convenient slot in which they can appear for the exam. SRMJEEE 2023 will be conducted in online remote-proctored mode. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.  Candidates will be able to take the exam from anywhere. They must have the required system with them. Each candidate will be assigned to a proctor who will monitor him/ her continuously via a webcam installed on the candidate's computer during the exam. 

How to book a slot for SRMJEEE 2023

  1. Visit the official website- www.srmist.edu.in
  2. Login using your registered email ID and password
  3. Click on the slot booking link on the homepage
  4. Select the preferred date and time and confirm the exam centre.
  5. Submit the form and save it for future use.
