SSC Answer Key 2022 For Delhi Police SI, CAPF Paper 1 Released; Here's Direct Link

SSC Answer Key 2022: The answer keys for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) examinations in 2022 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the tentative keys by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. Along with the answer keys, the commission has also published the candidates' response sheets for the said examinations. In order to raise objections against the answer key, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question. The SSC SI exam for Delhi Police and CAPF was held from November 9–11 at exam centres across the country.

"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from November 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to November 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., on payment of Rs. 100 per question or answer challenged. The commission stated that "representations received after November 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. will not be entertained under any circumstances."

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets along with the tentative answer keys by using the link given below. "This facility will be available for the candidates from 11.16.2022 (06:00 PM) to 11.2022 (06:00 PM)," it added.

SSC Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download the SSC answer key

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, go to the "latest news" section.

Step 3: Candidates are Click on the direct link that reads, "Uploading of tentative answer key(s) along with candidates' response sheet(s), Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I),

Step 4: Automatically, a PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Then, log in using the credentials.

Step 6: Candidates are then required to enter their login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: The SSC CPO answer key and response sheets will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the document for future reference.

