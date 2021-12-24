SSC CGL 2021: Commission Issues Important Notice Regarding Application Form Correction

SSC CGL Form Correction: The Staff Selection Commission has issued an important notice informing candidates about the online correction application form. According to the latest notice issued by SSC, candidates are required to upload a scanned colour passport-size photograph in the online application form. Candidates must note that the scanned colour passport-size photograph should be in JPG format (20 KB to 50 KB) and that the photograph should not be more than three months old. According to the official notice issued by the, if the proper photograph is not uploaded by a candidate, his candidature will be liable to be canceled.

Check SSC CGL form correction Official Notice (CLICK HERE)

SSC CGL Form Correction Window

Candidates will be provided a period of five (5) days to correct or modify online application parameters after the closing date for receipt of online applications, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making the requisite corrections or changes in the one-time registration or online application data as per their requirement. Each candidate will get two chances to correct and re-submit the application form in the window for application form correction. Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections who have paid the fees. The latest modified application will be treated as the valid one and the previous application(s) submitted by such candidates will be ignored.

SSC CGL 2021: Correction Charges

According to the official notice, "The Commission will levy uniform correction charges of 200/- for making the correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹ 500/- for making the correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time".

All the candidates irrespective of their gender/ categories will have to pay a correction fee, the statement said. The correction charge can be paid using online modes such as BHIM UOI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, credit, or debit cards.

Image: Shutterstock