SSC CGL Exam 2021: Deadline To Apply Ends On January 23, Here’s How To Apply

SSC CGL Exam 2021: Staff Selection Commission in December 2021 released a notification informing about the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 36 posts will be filled. The deadline to apply for 36 Group B and Group C posts ends on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Interested candidates can check the recruitment notification having details of the Tier 1 examination on the official website. The posts which SSC will be filling are – Assistant Audit Officer, Inspector or Income Tax, Sub Inspector, Inspector (GST & Central Excise), Auditor, and JSO. All the candidates who are interested and have still not applied can check the eligibility, age limit, salary, and other details here.

SSC in the notification mentioned that SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 will be conducted in two phases. The date of the Tier 1 exam has not been released yet but is expected to be released in due course of time. Only those candidates who will clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination. In order to apply for SSC CGL Group B or SSC CGL Group C posts, candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 100. To be noted that women candidates and candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD/ESM categories will be exempted from the payment of the application fee. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

SSC CGL 2021-22: Check important dates here

Recruitment notification was released on December 23, 2021

The deadline to register against SSC CGL notification is January 23, 2022, till 11:30 pm

The deadline to pay the application fee is January 25, 2022, till 11:30 pm

The last date of payment through Challan is January 27, 2022

Editing of applications can be done between January 28 and February 1, 2022

Tier 1 SSC CGL exam will be conducted in April 2022

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Here is how to register