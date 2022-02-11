Last Updated:

SSC CGL Tier II 2020 Answer Keys Out, Raise Objections Till Feb 15; Check Details Here

SSC CGL: Answer Keys for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-II) 2020 have been released by the Staff Selection Commision. Here's how to check.

SSC

SSC CGL Answer Keys: The tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-II) 2020 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, February 11, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in. The tier 2 examination was conducted by the Commission on January 28 and January 29, 2022. Candidates can raise objections by visiting the official website from February 11 to February 15, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs100 per question or answer challenged.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Keys: Here's how to check

  • To check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Keys candidates need to visit the SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in.
  • Then, click on the link that reads, "Uploading of tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020."
  • Automatically, a new page will open.
  • Then, click on "Link for Candidatesresponse sheets, tentative answer sheets, and submission of representation."
  • The Challenge System page will appear on the screen.
  • Select "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020" and submit.
  • Select "Click here" and then the login page will open.
  • Candidates now need to log in using their roll number and password.
  • The answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates are advised to download the answer keys and response sheets and take a printout for future use.

Here's the direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key - Click here

