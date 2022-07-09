SSC Constable Notification In Delhi Police Out; Here's How To Apply For 1411 Posts

Staff Selection Commission through a notification has announced that it will be accepting applications for 1411 posts in the organisation. SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2022 notification has been released on July 8, 2022. The registration process for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 has been started. The deadline to apply will end on July 29, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ssc.nic.in. Eligibility, list of important dates, application steps and other details can be checked here.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date of application is July 8, 2022

Closing date of application is July 29, 2022

Last date for making online fee payment is July 30, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges August 2, 2022

Computer Based Examination will be conducted in October 2022

Here is the direct link to check notification

Check Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee Details Here

Education Qualification: All those candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or equivalent from a recognized Board (as on 29.07.2022 i.e. the closing date of receipt of online application).

The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit to apply is 30 years Application Fee: In order to apply, candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Official notification reads, "Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan."

Official notification further reads, "The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply."

Here is how to apply