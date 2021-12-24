SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's How To Download

SSC GD Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission General Duty on the official website. Candidates must note that this answer key is provisional in nature and is for the examination that was held from November 16 to December 15, 2021. All the information related to the recruitment is available on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

This answer key is for the posts of Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by paying an amount of Rs 100 per question or answer while raising objections. The last date to raise objections is December 31, 2021, till 6 pm.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download Answer Key

Step 1: To download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key, candidates should first visit the official website: ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then go to the What's New section available on the homepage.

Candidates should now click on the notification that says, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s)-Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021."

Step 4: Automatically, a new PDF will open up.

Step 5: Candidates should click on the link mentioned in the PDF.

Step 6: Now, enter credentials such as your roll number and password.

Step 7: The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for use.

Image: Shutterstock