SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts: Application Form Link Activated; Check Details Here

Image: Unsplash
The Staff Selection Commission has activated the SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts application form link today, July 5, 2022. Candidates who want to fill out the application form link can do so by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The application link has been activated for those candidates who appeared for the selection posts examination for graduates and are now required to submit the printout of the online application form along with the requisite documents. Candidates must take note that July 22 is the last day to fill out the application form by visiting the regional office. Shortlisted candidates can log in on the official website by using their Registration ID and Registered Password.
This year, the computer-based examination for selection posts was conducted from February 2 to February 10, 2022, and from March 14 to March 16, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. On 1 July 2022, the results were announced. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.