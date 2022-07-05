SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts: Application Form Link Activated; Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission has activated the SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts application form link today, July 5, 2022. Candidates who want to fill out the application form link can do so by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The application link has been activated for those candidates who appeared for the selection posts examination for graduates and are now required to submit the printout of the online application form along with the requisite documents. Candidates must take note that July 22 is the last day to fill out the application form by visiting the regional office. Shortlisted candidates can log in on the official website by using their Registration ID and Registered Password.

Official Notice:

SSC Phase 9 Selection 2022: Here's how to download the application form

Step 1: In order to download the SSC Phase 9 Selection Posts application form, candidates need to visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 3: Automatically, the application will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the application form and download the page.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for further reference.

This year, the computer-based examination for selection posts was conducted from February 2 to February 10, 2022, and from March 14 to March 16, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. On 1 July 2022, the results were announced. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

