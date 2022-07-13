SSC Selection Post 2021 Answer Key Released For Phase IX; Here's Direct Link

SSC Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for Phase-IX/2021/SSC Selection Post 2021 examinations. Students who appeared for their matriculation, Higher Secondary, Graduate & high-level posts examinations can now check the SSC Selection Post Final answer key by visiting the official website of the Commission.

According to the official notice released, the "Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Computer Based Examination Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts Examination (i.e. matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate and above level) on 01.07.2022 and shortlisted the candidates for the next stage of scrutiny. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on July 13, 2022. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below."