SSC Selection Post 2021 Answer Key Released For Phase IX; Here's Direct Link

SSC Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for Phase-IX/2021/SSC Selection Post 2021 examinations.

Amrit Burman
SSC Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for Phase-IX/2021/SSC Selection Post 2021 examinations. Students who appeared for their matriculation, Higher Secondary, Graduate & high-level posts examinations can now check the SSC Selection Post Final answer key by visiting the official website of the Commission.

According to the official notice released, the "Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Computer Based Examination Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts Examination (i.e. matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate and above level) on 01.07.2022 and shortlisted the candidates for the next stage of scrutiny. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on July 13, 2022. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below."

The notification further stated that "This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month, i.e., from 13.07.2022 (5:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (up to 5:00 PM). "

SSC Final Answer Key | Here's how to check the Final Answer Key

  • Step 1: To check the Final Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (www.ssc.nic.in).
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the website, click on the "Phase-IX/2021/Selection Post Examinations (i.e., Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation and Above-Level Posts)-Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers" link provided in the Latest News section.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a PDF will open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Then, scroll down to find another link in the PDF.
  • Step 5: A login page will open. 
  • Step 6: Candidates are required to enter the credentials provided to them as their "Roll Number" to proceed.
  • Step 7: The Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct to check SSC Final Answer Key - (Click here)

 

