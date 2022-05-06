Streamline process of conducting exams by APPSC: Mishra

Itanagar, May 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday emphasised on streamlining the process of conducting regular competitive examinations by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Chairing a high-level meeting with commissioners and secretaries of various departments at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that ensuring regular examinations would benefit the candidates in their academic preparations as also the selection of the best candidates for the vacant posts.

The meeting discussed regarding submission of the vacant posts in the state to the Commission for its filling up, which is a mandatory prerequisite for the preparation of the events and examination calendar by the APPSC, Raj Bhavan officials informed.

Mishra advised the commissioners and secretaries to intimate the impending vacancies at the earliest to APPSC and the Staff Selection Board as the case be, so as to enable the Commission and the Board to plan their calendar of events and examinations and select the meritorious candidates in public interest.

He exhorted the concerned senior officers for regular and timely action to properly help the system of selection of the manpower for state services.

Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, who represented the APPSC in the meeting, placed the suggestions of the commission, the officials added. PTI UPL RG