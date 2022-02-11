SWAYAM July 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

SWAYAM July 2021: National Testing Agency on February 11 has released SWAYAM July admit card 2021. The hall tickets have been released for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds examination will be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2022. NTA SWAYAM admit card has been uploaded on official website swayam.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached here.

The exam will be conducted in a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. General category candidates had to pay Rs.1000 as examination fees. SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates were charged Rs 500 as examination fees.

SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates should go to the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.

Candidates will have to enter their email ID and generate OTP to log in

Post logging in, the SWAYAM July admitcard will appear on the screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download SWAYAM admit card 2021

Candidates are advised to check all details on SWAYAM Admit Card carefully. Candidates should know that hard copy of hall tickets will not be issued to them. Therefore, it is mandatory to take its printout to exam hall.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said in a notification.

