SWAYAM July 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

SWAYAM July 2021: National Testing Agency on February 11 has released SWAYAM July admit card 2021. The hall tickets have been released for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds examination will be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2022. NTA SWAYAM admit card has been uploaded on official website swayam.nta.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached here.
The exam will be conducted in a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. General category candidates had to pay Rs.1000 as examination fees. SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates were charged Rs 500 as examination fees.
Candidates are advised to check all details on SWAYAM Admit Card carefully. Candidates should know that hard copy of hall tickets will not be issued to them. Therefore, it is mandatory to take its printout to exam hall.
“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said in a notification.
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released a notification on Monday, January 24. 2022. The notification is related to the registration and enrollment of Class 11 & 12 students on the SWAYAM portal. The notification mentioned that post-registration, candidates will be able to access online classes and courses offered by NCERT.
CISCE’s official notification reads, “In the current cycle, NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs across 11 subjects for students of classes XI and XII from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The enrollment for the courses is open till 31st March, 2022. The NCERT MOOCs flyer is attached herewith having course details and the clickable links for the information page. Keeping the current scenario of COVID-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode”