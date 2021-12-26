Last Updated:

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA Releases Time Table; Check Schedule Highlights Here

SWAYAM Semester Exams time table has been released by National Testing Agency. The steps to view the time table has been attached below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
SWAYAM Semester Exams

Image: Pexels


The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams. Registered candidates, who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses, can check the exam dates now. It has been uploaded on NTA's official website nta.ac.in. Candidates can check schedule highlights and steps to download the time table here.

SWAYAM semester time table: Highlights

As per schedule, the semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. Candidates will have to take an exam in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both the days.

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Here is how to download time table 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, they should click on SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams date sheet
  • A new PDF file will be opened up where candidates can check the exam dates and timing
  • Candidates should go through time table and download the PDF file
  • Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to view time table

How to apply for SHYAM?

All those candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it now. They will have to get themselves registered on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The application correction window will be activated between January 4 and January 6, 2022. 

Official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 December 2021 regarding Online Application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates."

Tags: SWAYAM Semester Exams, SWAYAM, SWAYAM semester time table
First Published:
