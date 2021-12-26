SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA Releases Time Table; Check Schedule Highlights Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams. Registered candidates, who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses, can check the exam dates now. It has been uploaded on NTA's official website nta.ac.in. Candidates can check schedule highlights and steps to download the time table here.
As per schedule, the semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. Candidates will have to take an exam in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both the days.
All those candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it now. They will have to get themselves registered on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The application correction window will be activated between January 4 and January 6, 2022.
Official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 December 2021 regarding Online Application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates."