SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA Releases Time Table; Check Schedule Highlights Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams. Registered candidates, who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses, can check the exam dates now. It has been uploaded on NTA's official website nta.ac.in. Candidates can check schedule highlights and steps to download the time table here.

SWAYAM semester time table: Highlights

As per schedule, the semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. Candidates will have to take an exam in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both the days.

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Here is how to download time table

Candidates will have to go to the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, they should click on SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams date sheet

A new PDF file will be opened up where candidates can check the exam dates and timing

Candidates should go through time table and download the PDF file

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to view time table

How to apply for SHYAM?

All those candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it now. They will have to get themselves registered on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The application correction window will be activated between January 4 and January 6, 2022.