Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Symbiosis University Extends SET 2024 Registration Deadline: Apply Now for UG Courses!

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has extended the registration deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024) to April 14.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has extended the registration deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024) to April 14. Candidates now have until April 14 to complete their SET registration form 2024 on the official website, set-test.org, for admission to undergraduate (UG) management, law, and engineering courses.

Direct link to apply online. 

The university has announced that the computer-based test will be held on May 5 and 11. The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) and SET - General exams 2024 will be conducted at various exam centres located in different cities in multiple shifts.

As per the schedule, the Symbiosis SET admit card 2024 for test 1 will be issued on April 25, and hall tickets for test 2 will be issued on April 30.

SET eligibility 2024 Students interested in pursuing higher studies from Symbiosis University must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the entrance exam.

For BTech and BA LLB courses, students must have passed the Class 12 board exam 2024 with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent, and 40% marks or equivalent grade for scheduled caste and scheduled tribes.

For other courses including BBA, BCA, BA Mass Communication, BSc Economics, students should have cleared Class 12 with 50% aggregate marks, and reserved category candidates should have obtained 45% marks.

The university offers the following courses:

  • BA LLB (Hons)
  • BBA LLB (Hons)
  • BA LL.B
  • BBA LLB
  • BBA honours or honours with research
  • BCA honours or honours with research
  • BBA Information Technology - honours or honours with research
  • BA Mass Communication - honours or honours with research
  • BSc Economics - honours or honours with research
  • BSc Applied Statistics and Data Science - honours or honours with research
  • BTech
  • BBA Media Management - honours or honours with research
  • BBA dual degree - honours or honours with research.
Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

