Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Calls For All-party Meet On Jan 8 To Discuss Future Course Of NEET

Amid the NEET examination row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday has called for an all-party meeting on January 8 in Chennai. This meeting is being held in order to discuss the future course of action on the state's demand of exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed the Anti-NEET bill which seeks exemption for the state's students from the NEET exam for medical college admissions on 19 September 2021. The students will also get admissions to a UG Medical degree based on the qualifying marks of Class 12. The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has also extended its support on this issue.

CM Stalin calls for all-party meet over NEET

"The state assembly passed a resolution and bill on February 19, last year, against NEET and sent to the Governor. The governor is yet to send it to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent", said CM Stalin.

The CM further stated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs submitted a memorandum against NEET exam to the President on February 28, 2021. He added that all Party delegation had sought an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but it was denied by the minister. "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain mute spectator," told CM Stalin.

NEET is the medical entrance examination for undergraduate courses. The process is if the students qualify NEET they will get admission to various medical colleges in India through NEET Counselling - AIIMS, SGPGI, JIPMER. However, Tamil Nadu opposes the examination as it wants the students of state to get admission on the basis of their Class 12 marks.

DMK's TR Baalu Demands TN Governor's Resignation For Delay In Forwarding Anti-NEET Bill

DMK leader TR Baalu on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and demanded his resignation for not forwarding the Anti-NEET bill to the President for his assent even after several months of the passage of the bill in the state Assembly. TR Baalu lashed out at Governor Ravi for failing to pass on the bill despite repeated requests. He also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for declining to meet an all-party delegation to discuss the bill that has been passed by the state Legislative Assembly.

Stalin's DMK promises

MK Stalin after taking over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had visited New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early June when he was expected to discuss the abolition of the NEET medical entrance exam. During the election campaign, NEET exemption and repealing the new farm laws were key elements of the DMK manifesto.

After the NEET exam date announcement, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that though the state was firm on seeking abolition of NEET, students should be prepared if in case the exam is conducted. Subramanian informed coaching for NEET will continue as they don’t want students left stranded. He further stated that there is no harm in preparing for the exams.

