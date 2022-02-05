Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Chairs All-party Meet Over Anti-NEET Bill After Guv Ravi's Rejection

Following Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's disapproval of the anti-NEET Bill, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting to deliberate on the further course of action. During the said conclave earlier on Saturday, CM Stalin mentioned he had appealed to PM Modi during a virtual meeting to slash the said examination when he had inaugurated 11 new medical colleges. The statement holds relevance as it comes after the Governor returned the anti-NEET Bill to TN Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday.

"I met Governor over the NEET exam issue. I called for an all-party meet earlier and a resolution was passed for exemption. I had even appealed to the Prime Minister in a virtual meeting when he opened 11 new medical colleges. Now Governor, after keeping our Bill on his desk for 143 days, sent it back."

"It is the demand of 8 crore people to give exemption from NEET exam, which was passed unanimously in the state Assembly," CM Stalin added. "I ask you all - representatives of political parties- to give your valuable feedback in today's all-party meeting," he said during the meeting, which, however, didn't have the BJP in attendance.

Anti-NEET Bill row in Tamil Nadu

Reports suggest that Governor RN Ravi has said the bill is against the interest of 'poor' students. Notably, the anti-NEET Bill states that admissions should be basis class 12th marks of students and provide 7.5% reservation for government school students. Advocating for the Bill, CM Stalin has referred to 14 NEET-related suicides by students in Tamil Nadu since 2017 and a 7% drop in NEET aspirants in a year

The Bill comes to light while there exist 1.12 lakh medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu and 15 lakh medical aspirants across India, CM MK Stalin further stated. Notably, the BJP allied party AIADMK has given their assent to the Bill, which was passed unanimously in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, CM Stalin shared, "All attempts to close the doors of education open to the oppressed people due to the centuries-old struggle come in different forms. Need to choose one of them. Tamil Nadu is sure to win the war against NEET against enemies and traitors!"

Image: PTI