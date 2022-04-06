Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Revoke CUET; 'regressive, Disadvantageous'

In a key development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, seeking the withdrawal of the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET), claiming that it puts the students from non-NCERT backgrounds in a disadvantageous position and will lead students to rely on coaching centres.

CM Stalin further added in his letter to PM Modi that the CUET will drastically reduce the number of students from Tamil Nadu who aspires to study in central universities. The common entrance examination will also reduce the relevance of the diverse state education systems, MK Stalin argued.

"This regressive step has clearly vindicated the consistent stand of our government, which is based on the consensus across sections in Tamil Nadu that the introduction of NEET for MBBS was not an isolated instance but a definitive prelude to the larger attempt of the Union Government to centralise Higher Education admissions. There is no doubt that this CUET, similar to NEET will sideline the diverse school education systems across the country and grossly undermine the relevance of overall development of long form learning in schools," an excerpt from Stalin's letter to PM Modi read.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi requesting to withdraw the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions in all Central universities pic.twitter.com/0i4IHbWPvp — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the CUET will be based on the NCERT syllabus, whereas the students are educated following the syllabus of the respective states. Therefore, it will not provide an equal opportunity to all students, argued CM Stalin. "In most states, state board syllabus students constitute more than 80% of the total student population and they all hail from marginalised sections and hence these students will be put in a disadvantageous position while getting admission in the central universities," Stalin added. He went on to claim that this will further result in a severe reduction in the number of students from Tamil Nadu entering the central universities and affiliated colleges.

Alleging the CUET will only be a lucrative opportunity for coaching centres, even in humanities, the CUET goes in the direction of sidelining the state-based school education system, thereby prompting students to go for costly schools with NCERT syllabus, opined the Tamil Nadu CM. Hence, CUET should be revoked as it not only sidelines the state education models but also leads to a reduction in the independence of the State Governments.

Common University Entrance Examination (CUET)