TANCET 2022: Admit Cards Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
TANCET 2022: Anna University has released the admit cards for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on Monday, May 2, 2022. As scheduled, the admit cards have been released in the first half at 10 am. Since it has been released, registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download the hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
Admit cards have been released for the TANCET 2022 exam which will be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. Since hard copies of admit cards will not be issued, candidates should know that they will have to take printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with admit cards, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.
To be noted that the TANCET admit card is a mandatory document that should be carried to the exam hall. The detailed information on exam venue, timings, guidelines, and so on can be checked on admit cards. Candidates qualifying in TANCET will be considered for admission into various courses including, MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan, etc. Candidates will get admission into colleges and regional campuses affiliated with Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu. Visit the official website for more updates.