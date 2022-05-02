TANCET 2022: Admit Cards Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

TANCET 2022: Anna University has released the admit cards for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on Monday, May 2, 2022. As scheduled, the admit cards have been released in the first half at 10 am. Since it has been released, registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download the hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Admit cards have been released for the TANCET 2022 exam which will be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. Since hard copies of admit cards will not be issued, candidates should know that they will have to take printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with admit cards, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

Check important dates here

The application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) was closed on April 21, 2022

Earlier, the TANCET 2022 registration was scheduled to end on April 18, 2022

TANCET 2022 admit card has been released on May 2, 2022

TANCET 2022 exam will be conducted on May 14 and May 15, 2022

TANCET admit cards 2022: Here's a step-by-step process to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test - tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download TANCET Hall Tickets.'

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login credentials like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, TANCET 2022 admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the hall tickets so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

To be noted that the TANCET admit card is a mandatory document that should be carried to the exam hall. The detailed information on exam venue, timings, guidelines, and so on can be checked on admit cards. Candidates qualifying in TANCET will be considered for admission into various courses including, MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan, etc. Candidates will get admission into colleges and regional campuses affiliated with Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu. Visit the official website for more updates.