TANCET 2022: Anna University Announces Exam Dates, Registration Process To Begin Soon

TANCET 2022 Exam Date: The examination date sheet has been released by Anna University for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022. As per the schedule, the examination will be held on May 14 and 15, 2022 in the state. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The examination for MCA and MBA courses will be held on May 14, 2022, and the M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan course exam will be conducted on May 15, 2022. This year, the TANCET exam will be conducted in two different shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The registration procedure will begin sometime soon on the official website. However, the dates have not been released yet.

Anna University: Here's how to register

Step 1 - To register candidates first need to visit the official site of TANCET - tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on TANCET 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the login details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Now, fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Once done click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TANCET 2022: Application fees for various courses

Course General SC/ ST MBA/ MCA/ ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan Rs 600 Rs 300 Selected course + Additional course Rs 1200 Rs 600

In 2021, as many as 10,000 students appeared in the examination, and the admission schedule was postponed due to the court's decision regarding the 10.5% special reservation for Vanniyars. Every year, the application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 is held by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for the selection of candidates who want to take admission to various courses like M.B.A., M.C.A., and M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of TANCET for more details.

Image: Annauniversitywebsite