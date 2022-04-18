TANCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended Up To April 21, Here's How To Apply

TANCET 2022 Registration: Anna University has extended the deadline to apply for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). Earlier the deadline to apply was supposed to end on April 18 which has now been extended to April 21, 2022. List of important dates, application fee details, and application steps can be checked here. Interested candidates who have not applied till now can follow the steps mentioned below.

TANCET 2022 date

Registration was started on March 30, 2022

The TANCET 2022 registration deadline is April 21, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply was April 18, 2022

TANCET 2022 exam will be held on May 14 and 15, 2022

TANCET Registration 2022: Check application fee details here

General candidates will have to pay Rs 800 as entrance test fee

SC/SCA/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee. The amount has to be paid through online system including, debit card, credit, and net banking.

TANCET Registration 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized institutions.

Candidates must have scored at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ ST) in their qualifying examination to be eligible for admission.

TANCET Registration 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates should go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the appropriate link and proceed with filling application form

Step 4: Fill the form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and click on submit button

Step 6: Candidates should download and take printout of confirmation page for future reference

TANCET 2022: Overview

Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) every year. It is a state-level entrance exam that students take with aim of taking admission to the PG courses in participating institutes. This year the TANCET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12 noon. The afternoon shift will begin from 2.30 pm and will continue till 4.30 pm.

Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the State Government of Tamil Nadu conducts this state-level entrance test every year. Candidates who will qualify for the examination will be eligible for admission to various PG courses such as M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan., MBA, MCA, and others at private and government colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu. For more details, one can go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.