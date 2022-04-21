TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; See How To Apply, Docs Required & More

TANCET Registration: The application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) will close today, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Earlier, the TANCET 2022 registration was scheduled to end on April 18, but the Varsity has extended the deadline and now it will close today at 4 pm. As per the schedule, TANCET 2022 will be conducted in two different shifts: the first is the morning shift, which will start from 10 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift, which will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates must be aware that the TANCET 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website from May 2, 2022.

TANCET Registration 2022: Application fees

To apply for the Tamil Nadu CET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800.

The registration fee for SC, SCA, and ST candidates is Rs 400.

If a candidate wants to appear in more than one course, he is required to pay Rs 800 for each additional programme.

Details required for TANCET Registration

Email id and mobile number

Date of birth

SSLC registration number

Community

Nativity

HSC/Diploma registration number

TANCET 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates must visit the university's official website - tancet.annauniv.edu .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " TANCET 2022 registration " link.

" link. Step 3: Register yourself by filling out all of the required information.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents.

Step 5: Submit the registration form and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download and print the registration form for future needs.

TANCET 2022

Candidates qualifying in TANCET will be considered for admission into various courses including, MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan, etc. Candidates will get admission into colleges and regional campuses affiliated with Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu. Visit the official website for more updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative