TANCET 2022 Registration Begins On March 30, Here's How To Register

TANCET Registration 2022: The registration process at Anna University for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022, will begin tomorrow, March 30, 2022. The university has issued a notice informing the public about the candidate for the position. Candidates can check the notice by visiting the official website of the university. As per the notice, the registration process will begin on March 30 and continue till April 18, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.
TANCET 2022: Important Dates
- Registration process commencement date: March 30, 2022
- Registration process concluding date: April 18, 2022
- Admit card release date (tentative): May 2, 2022
- MCA exam date: May 14, 2022
- MBA exam date: May 15, 2022
TANCET Registration 2022: Here's how to register for TANCET 2022
- Step 1: To download TANCET 2022, candidates must visit the official website of TANCET - tancet.annauniv.edu.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TANCET 2022 registration."
- Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.
- Step Four: Create an account and begin the application process.
- Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the application fee to proceed.
- Step 6: Click the "Submit" button.
- Step 7: Take a printout and download the document for future details.
List of documents required for registration
- Email id &Mobile Number
- Date of Birth
- SSLC Registration Number
- Community
- Nativity
- HSC/Diploma Registration Number
TANCET 2022 | Application Fees
|
|
-
SSC/SCA/ST Candidates
-
Belonging to Tamilnadu
|
|
- For One Programme
- (M.B.A or M.C.A or M.E / M.Tech / M.Arch / M.Plan)
|
|
|
- For Every Additional Programmes
|
|
Image: Unsplash/ Representative