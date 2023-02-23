TANCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TANCET 2023: Anna University has announced an extension of the deadline to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). The last date to register for TANCET 2023 was February 22 which has been extended up to February 28. Students can apply for the exam online at tancet.annauniv.edu.
As per the schedule, TANCET 2023 will be held on March 25. The hall tickets will be released on March 11. However, the date is tentative. The exam will be held in two shifts. For MCA aspirants, the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized institution. Candidates must have scored at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ ST) in their qualifying examination to be eligible for admission.
Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) every year. It is a state-level entrance exam that students take with aim of taking admission to the PG courses in participating institutes. Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the State Government of Tamil Nadu conducts this state-level entrance test every year. Candidates who will qualify for the examination will be eligible for admission to various PG courses such as M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan., MBA, MCA, and others at private and government colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu. For more details, one can go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.