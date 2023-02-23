TANCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Here's How To Apply

TANCET 2023: Anna University has announced an extension of the deadline to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). The last date to register for TANCET 2023 was February 22 which has been extended up to February 28. Students can apply for the exam online at tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the schedule, TANCET 2023 will be held on March 25. The hall tickets will be released on March 11. However, the date is tentative. The exam will be held in two shifts. For MCA aspirants, the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

TANCET Registration 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized institution. Candidates must have scored at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ ST) in their qualifying examination to be eligible for admission.

TANCET Registration 2023: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates should go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the appropriate link and proceed with filling the application form

Step 4: Fill out the form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and click on submit button

Step 6: Candidates should download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

TANCET 2022

Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) every year. It is a state-level entrance exam that students take with aim of taking admission to the PG courses in participating institutes. Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the State Government of Tamil Nadu conducts this state-level entrance test every year. Candidates who will qualify for the examination will be eligible for admission to various PG courses such as M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan., MBA, MCA, and others at private and government colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu. For more details, one can go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.