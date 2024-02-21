TANCET 2024 admit card to be released today at 3.30 pm; Here's how to download

Advertisement

Anna University is set to release the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 (TANCET) on February 21, allowing eligible candidates to access their hall tickets through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET admit card 2024 will be uploaded on the official website at 3.30 pm today. The examination is scheduled for March 9, 2024, with TANCET MCA taking place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and TANCET MBA scheduled for 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

TANCET serves as the gateway for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes across various esteemed institutions, including University Departments of Anna University, Chennai, Anna University Regional Campuses, University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Arts & Science Colleges, and Self-financing Colleges. The exam is a crucial step for securing seats in these institutions through centralized Single-Window online counseling.

How to download TANCET 2024 admit card?

To download the TANCET 2024 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the TANCET 2024 admit card link on the homepage Enter login details and submit Check and download the admit card Print a copy for future reference

Direct link to download TANCET 2024 admit card

As the admit cards become available, candidates are urged to promptly download and review them, ensuring a smooth and organized examination process. The TANCET exam plays a crucial role in determining admissions to various prestigious programs, making this release an essential step for prospective students.