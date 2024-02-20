English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

TANCET 2024 admit card to be released on February 21, here's how to download

Anna University is set to release the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 on February 21. Here's how to download.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
Anna University is set to release the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 on February 21. Candidates can easily download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 will be held on March 9 while CREETA PG will be conducted on March 10. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards by following the steps given below. 

TANCET 2024 Details

  1. Admit Card Release Date: Anna University is expected to release the TANCET 2024 admit cards on February 21.
  2. Exam Dates: TANCET 2024 is scheduled for March 9, while CREETA PG will take place on March 10.
  3. Exam Timings:
    • TANCET-M.C.A.: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
    • TANCET-M.B.A.: 02:30 p.m. to 04:30 p.m.
    • CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan.: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

How to Download TANCET 2024 Admit Card:

  1. Visit the official website of the examination at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  2. On the homepage, locate and click on the admit card link.
  3. Enter your login details as required.
  4. Your TANCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and ensure to print it for future reference.

The TANCET entrance examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, CREETA PG is specifically designed for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for any updates and announcements regarding the TANCET 2024 examination.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

